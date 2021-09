ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen S. Petrick, age 85, of Reynoldsville, PA died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home. Born on December 12, 1935 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen & Alberta (Lias) Petrick. On January 2, 1960 he married Barbara H. (Hanson) Petrick. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2020. Steve graduated from St. Catherine’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/stephen-s-petrick/