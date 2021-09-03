ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois will hold its First Friday event from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sept. 10, a week later than usual.

The event will be a Penn State tailgate celebration, as well as a special show for the gallery’s summer Art Camp students. Light refreshments will be served.

Art Camp students are invited to pick one or two of their favorite pieces to have displayed. They must bring their art to the show, and take it home that night.

People are encouraged to attend and wear blue in support of the Penn State Nittany Lions while having the chance to meet some of the gallery’s artists.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. It’s a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.