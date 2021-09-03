ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – A Curwensville man is being accused of having sexual contact with a child.

Taven Ibarra, 27, is charged by Curwensville Borough police with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, IDSI-person less than 16 years and aggravated indecent assault without consent.

He’s also charged with a felony count each of aggravated indecent assault-complainant less than 13 years old and aggravated indecent assault-complainant less than 16 years old, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris’ office, on Aug. 27, police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred approximately eight months earlier.

A forensic interview was subsequently scheduled and conducted at the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. The victim said sometime after Christmas, Ibarra came into her room, got into bed and had sexual contact with her.

This, she said, was the first and only incident of this nature with Ibarra. After the interview, police made contact with Ibarra at his residence; when asked to come to the station for questioning, he asked what allegations were being made against him.

Sgt. Mark Kelly advised Ibarra the allegations would be explained at the station, and that this was to protect him from making “spontaneous utterances” before he was given his Miranda warnings.

At the station, Ibarra refused to let police audio record the interview. So, the recording was shut off after he was mirandized. Ibarra denied the allegations, and instead alleged someone had gotten the victim to make it up and that it’s happened in the past.

On Wednesday, Ibarra had his preliminary hearing continued until Sept. 8 during centralized court. He’s incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.