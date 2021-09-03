ADVERTISEMENT

CURRY RUN – The 25th annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 11at the grove in Curry Run. People should take note that the Soupfest will be held on a Saturday.

Soup will be served at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts. Soups on the menu this year are beef vegetable, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili and snapping turtle. All will be prepared over a large fire pit.

Those attending should bring a lawn chair and their own cold drink. Bowls, utensils, napkins and coffee will be provided. Guests may bring a dessert, vegetables for soup (no frozen), crackers or bread. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.

You are welcome to come join in an afternoon of good conversation, old photos and fellowship with old friends. The public is invited to attend.

In case of inclement weather, the Soupfest will be held at the Greenwood Township Building (old Bells Landing Schoolhouse) along Route 219 in Bells Landing.

If you need further information, please call 814-277-6841 and ask for Jim or Shirley.