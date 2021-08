ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A Glen Richey woman is facing charges for allegedly smuggling buprenorphine into the Clearfield County Jail.

According to the Lawrence Township police, it was found that Jennifer Cupp, 31, smuggled the drug into the jail on Aug. 10.

Additionally, police say Cupp distributed a large amount of crushed buprenorphine to several other inmates before she was caught.

Cupp is charged with contraband- and other drug-related violations through the magisterial district court.