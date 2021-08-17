DUBOIS – The proposed consolidation of Sandy Township and DuBois City was again a topic of discussion at Monday night’s supervisors’ meeting.

The Gray Family Foundation contacted the Pennsylvania Economic League, asking about an updated public presentation on the proposed consolidation.

A foundation representative indicated the foundation would underwrite this cost in order to resolve two issues the supervisors have had with the consolidation process.

It would also help better inform voters in Sandy Township and DuBois City about the referendum question that will appear on their Nov. 2 ballot.

First, the supervisors had an issue with the original PEL informational meeting. Both in-person and virtual attendance was much lower than anticipated.

It was noted that a second meeting would be an opportunity for the public to express their interest in the proposed consolidation, and, if passed, the outcome for both municipalities.

The supervisors’ second issue was that the first PEL public meeting assumed the township and DuBois City would consolidate under a home rule charter.

The petition, which landed the referendum question on the Nov. 2 election ballot, proposes the two municipalities consolidate into a third-class city.

For that reason, the supervisors have advised that they don’t have an informed view of whether or not the petition-proposed consolidation would have any benefits.

At the second public meeting that’s been requested, the foundation rep said this information could be updated to reflect a third-class city.

It was noted they would probably hold the public meeting sometime in mid-October. Information on the time and venue are to be determined.