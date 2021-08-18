ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., along with Mid- State Literacy Council, is offering basic computer skills for older adults.

In this class, you will learn about computer settings, applications and software, computer files and folders – creating, moving and deleting, e-mail basics, searching the Internet, using Web site windows and tabs, social media and Facebook.

Class will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, located at 1 S. Front St., in Clearfield. This class is being offered to those of age 55 and older.

To register, contact Julie Fenton at CCAAA, phone 814-765-2696. Class is limited to 10 people, so sign up soon.

If you have a laptop, please bring it with you, as there will be a limited supply. Also, please wear a mask when entering the library.