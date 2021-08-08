Fran Cosmo, former lead singer and guitarist for the iconic band Boston along with other former band members will perform many of their multi-platinum songs including “More than a Feeling” on Sept. 11 at the Morris Twp. VFD Recreation Center.

A live band and cash prize festival featuring the Fran Cosmo Band, former members of Boston, will be held Sept. 11 at the Morris Twp. Volunteer Fire Company Recreation Center.

The event kicks off at noon with D.J. Ryan Soltis. The band 100 Proof will play from 3- 5 p.m. and Seven Mile Run from 6- 8 p.m. Fran Cosmo and other former members of Boston will rock the stage beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets to the event are just $10 each and include admission into the festival, free beer from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a chance to win over $5,000 in cash prizes. You need not be present to win. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Additional food vendors and wine for purchase on-site throughout the festival.

Online tickets can be purchased here: https://gantnews.com/snakefest/ Please note: Online tickets will be reserved in the buyer’s name, per each online order for the drawing.

The event benefits the Morris Twp. Volunteer Fire Company #1, Clearfield Moose Lodge #97 and the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group.

More information can be obtained by calling Mike at 814-577-2428.

The Fran Cosmo Band

Fran Cosmo exploded onto the rock scene when he took over for Brad Delp as the lead singer for the Legendary group BOSTON in 1992. Fran was featured as the lead vocalist on the Walk On Album which sold over a million copies worldwide, certified platinum in America and certified platinum in Canada.

Fran’s lead vocals were also featured on four of the songs off the Corporate America Album and both of BOSTON’S Greatest Hits. The song Livin For You, in which Fran also sang lead, on was the only Live BOSTON song ever released on the Greatest Hits albums.