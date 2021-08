ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly UBR match Saturday, Aug. 7.

Coming out on top of the Unlimited Class was Jeff Gates of Altoona. Second place was Gene Delp of Summerville, and there was a tie for third between Bob Horton of Windber and Jim Waltehbaugh of Apollo.

The Factory Class was won by Fave Shaw of Curwensville. Pictured are Delp, Shaw, Gates, Horton and Waltenbaugh.