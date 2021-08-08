PENFIELD – A list of programs has been announced for Aug. 12-15 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Scale-Model Solar System:

4 p.m. – Beach House

If the sun was an eight-inch ball, how big would the earth be, and how far away would it be? And where would it be in relation to the other planets? Join us as we build a scale model solar system.

Perseid Meteor Shower Watch:

9 p.m. – Beach

Join us for our annual Perseid Meteor Shower watch at the beach. Bring blankets or other comfortable sit-upons to scan the night sky.

Friday, Aug. 13

Throwback: Constellations:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

Learn some of the summer constellations to be found in our night sky. And some of the legends that go with them.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Log Drive:

3 p.m. – Beach

In the days before log trucks and skidders, how did people move logs to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring along your beach buckets to help with this scale-model log drive.

Throwback: Reflections of a Park Naturalist:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

How did I become a park naturalist? What are some things that I do to connect with nature? What have my kids (both parents are park naturalists) grown up to be?

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”