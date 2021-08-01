The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 2-6, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 0053 (Glen Hope)

Brushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 153 (Penfield)

Ditching:

? State Route: 2022 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey to Clearfield)

? State Route: 2034 (Morrisdale to Wallaceton)

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 2022 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey to Clearfield)

? State Route: 2034 (Morrisdale to Wallaceton)

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 0036 (McGee’s Mills to County Line)

? State Route: 0219 (Firetower Road)

? State Route: 3004 (Cherry Tree)

? State Route: 3022 (Ansonville)

? State Route: 3024 (Dowlers Road)

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0153 (Penfield)

Sign Repairs:

? Various State Routes throughout the county

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City Hill)

