The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of August.
- Aug. 2, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 3, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 9, LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 10, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 11, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 11, Madera Fire Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 16, Salem United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 17, Morris Township Building, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 18, Old Penfield School, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 19, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 24, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 25, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 30, LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aug. 31, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Summer reading continues through Aug. 23. Come see library staff at any stop to get signed up. Reading books means prizes.