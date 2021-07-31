ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of August.

Aug. 2 , Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 3 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 9 , LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 10 , Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 11 , Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Madera Fire Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Madera Fire Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 16 , Salem United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Salem United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 17 , Morris Township Building, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

, Morris Township Building, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 , The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 18 , Old Penfield School, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Old Penfield School, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 19 , Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 24 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 25 , Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 30 , LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, LaJose Hotel, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 31, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Summer reading continues through Aug. 23. Come see library staff at any stop to get signed up. Reading books means prizes.