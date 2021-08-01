ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Riverview Bank recently hired Drew Nedzinski as vice president/commercial relationship manager.

Nedzinski brings to the table almost a decade of experience, most recently holding the position of commercial relationship manager at Farmer’s National Bank of Emlenton.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and development of Riverview’s commercial banking strategy throughout the western region of Pennsylvania including Clearfield and surrounding counties.

Nedzinski shares: “I am excited and honored to be a part of the Riverview Bank Team. I’m looking forward to helping the team meet and exceed commercial loan production and expanding the Riverview Bank footprint.”

Nedzinski is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a 2016 Graduate of the PA Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending.

He stays connected to his local community volunteering his time to numerous non-profits including Clearfield County Municipal Authority, North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission, DuBois Area Economic Development Corporation, Jefferson County Development Council, American Red Cross, PA Mountains Chapter and more.

Nedzinski is a long-time resident of DuBois where he resides with his wife, Jenna and daughters, Blair and Bella.