LOCK HAVEN – In August, Lock Haven University will welcome all students, faculty and staff back to campus for the first time since the pandemic began.

Classrooms are planned to operate at full capacity for the fall 2021 semester at the LHU’s main and Clearfield campuses and many of the COVID guidelines put in place by the university last year are being lifted or modified.

Effective immediately, masking is no longer required, but recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. Masking remains required for passengers on the LHU Trolley and inside the LHU Health Center, regardless of vaccination status.

Masking is not required outdoors on campus, but large gatherings may require additional review and event-specific adherence to CDC guidance.

All students, faculty, staff and campus visitors who are fully vaccinated and wish to continue to wear a mask on campus are welcome to do so. Social distancing will not be required, but recommended whenever possible outdoors or indoors.

In addition to masking changes, the university plans to continue the use of PopIDs, plexiglass shields in some settings and the availability of masks and hand sanitizer at building entrances.

All sinks in campus restrooms and water fountains will be returned to full use. Full student self-service in dining halls will return and plexiglass barriers will be removed.

Voluntary on-board testing will be available to all students, faculty and staff and voluntary surveillance testing of unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will continue.

Contact tracing efforts will continue in order to decrease transmission by isolating positive cases and quarantining unvaccinated close contacts.

The provision of isolation or quarantine housing for on-campus students and delivery of no-contact meals to students with meal plans who have been placed in isolation or quarantine also will continue.

If LHU experiences a significant rise in infection rates, the university will pivot as necessary to help safeguard the campus and surrounding community.

“I am very proud of how well our LHU faculty, staff and students have done adapting to the many challenges we have faced during the last 16 months,” said Dr. Bashar Hanna, LHU interim president.

“I look forward to seeing everyone back on our campus this fall and continuing the practices that will keep our nest safe.”

For more information, visit the LHU COVID-19 dashboard at www.lockhaven.edu/Covid19Dashboard.

For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.

