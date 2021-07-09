GRAMPIAN – Bilger’s Rocks is one of the hidden wonders of Clearfield County, nestled between Curwensville and Grampian and quietly filling visitors with awe for time out of mind

In recent years, the Bilger’s Rocks Association has worked hard to make the 282 acres more attractive for visitors with trails, an education center, a playground and more.

And now something entirely unique is part of the Bilger’s Rocks experience, a replica of the shelter built by Roland Welker during the 100-Day King’s stay in the Canadian wilderness for the History Channel’s seventh season of ALONE.

Barb McCracken, president of the association, explained to a small group at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library Thursday that Welker was the first person to make it the entire 100 days on the series.

The idea to create the replica rock house began with the director of Visit Clearfield County, Josiah Jones, who brought the idea to some members in February, and after approval, the group, along with Welker, had to choose a site.

McCracken said there was an area she said looked like a bear den that Welker said was very much like what he started with during his adventure.

Construction began in June and took 11 people six days and 300 volunteer hours to construct with donated materials, recycling what they could, including two trees that needed to be cut down and were eventually used for the roof.

Compare that to the 19 days it took Welker to build the original with 14-19-hour days and thousands of calories.

Of course, the construction for this house is more stable and secure than the original, and is built to not only last, but to be used as a campsite.

The house is complete and on July 15, it will be opened to the public at a grand opening event and open house meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m.

Attendees can meet Welker at the pavilion and learn more about his time on ALONE prior to a ribbon cutting at the rock house and new trail.

The Roland Welker trail has been created by Jay Bennett and starts at the house, which is located close to the Bilger’s Rocks campground, and loops one mile through Bilger’s Rocks’ scenery and back to the replica house again.

Those attending the grand opening will be treated to refreshments and the opportunity to learn more about Bilger’s Rocks.

More information can be found at the new Web site, www.thebilgersrocks.com and also www.rolandwelker.com.