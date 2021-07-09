ADVERTISEMENT

Boy Scout Troop 9 of Clearfield recently attended Summer Camp at Camp Mountain Run.

During camp week, the scouts worked on merit badges and other activities. Leaders were also busy with activities. In all, Troop 9 earned nearly 70 merit badges.

Scouts competed in Dutch-oven cooking, a “Staff-enger” hunt and volleyball competitions, as well as completed COPE activities, polar bear swim and mile swim throughout the week.

Troop 9 had three, first-year scouts attend summer camp. The week ended with a Court of Honor held at the dining hall where the scouts received their merit badges and a troop photo.

There were over 60 scouts, parents and friends in attendance for the Court of Honor.