Cleanroom specifications vary by industry and their procedures. Uncover the array of modern industries that take advantage of these controlled environments.

The manufacturing process of many products and procedures requires the utilization of a thoroughly sanitized room. Known as cleanrooms, they are controlled environments used for quality control. Cleanrooms have been around for over a century, and while they are long associated with the medical field, a slew of industries utilize cleanroom technology to maintain rigid industry practices.

Let’s take a closer look at the different industries that use cleanroomsand their extraordinary applications.Many life-changing and life-saving practices would be next to none without the development and employment of this technology.

Food Manufacturing

Through strict ventilation and filtering systems, cleanrooms protect against encounterable contaminants within an unrestricted area. Ergo, it’s no wonder why those within the food manufacturing and packing industries utilize these environments for safety. The potential harm from contamination or allergens makes the food production process highly regulated. The use of cleanrooms within food manufacturing helps extend product shelf-life and provide a safe, consumable product for modern consumers.

Aerospace

To infinity and beyond! The aerospace industry utilizes state-of-the-art cleanroom technologies for two reasons: creating innovative tools and performing enhanced experiments. The creation of advanced technology, such as lasers, requires a controlled environment to prevent compromising the complex process of product development. Precise accuracy cannot be ignored, especially for integral space-flight equipment.

Optics

Out of allthe different industries that use cleanrooms, optics, a lesser-known field, requires a controlled environment for manufacturing. No matter the grade or type of camera lenses, technicians must work within a climate controlled temperature, humidity, contamination, and vibration during the production process. Products created with these fixed protocols allow one to capture precious moments.

Biotechnology and Life Sciences

Both of these fields regularly handle live cells, organic matters and materials, and sensitive fluid substances. Any external contamination can lead to inaccurate research, experimental, or developmental results. Some of the latest innovations in cleanroom technology reside in the medical field to ensure better GMP manufacturing practices for new pharmaceuticals and drugs.

Scientists and laboratory technician staff also conduct work that involves dangerous chemicals or harmful biological agents. Cleanroom technologies not only protect materials from unexpected variables but also protect interior personnel during standard procedures. The use of a separate, controlled lab environment protects any research or production facility within these industries.

Automotive

Last but certainly not least, the automotive industry utilizes cleanrooms. Since the beginning of the assembly line, this sector has continually augmented its manufacturing processes for the better. Modern vehicles contain an array of complex computer and circuit components. Automotive cleanrooms control the temperature, moisture, and air pressure levels to prevent damage to these electronic parts during manufacturing. Without a doubt, cleanrooms support a vast miscellany of contemporary industries for the benefit of their consumers.