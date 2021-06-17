DUBOIS – Pro Wrestling is coming to Heindl Field and DuBois for a benefit event to raise money for a variety of local organizations.

On Saturday night, June 19 at 6:30 p.m., Jim Miller Promotions will present the Ballpark Brawl at Heindl Field.

The top Independent Professional Wrestlers in the world will travel to Heindl Field to put on a wrestling event benefiting the DuBois United Way and DuBois Little League.

WWE Legend Al Snow will feature a world-class card of wrestlers that will be entertaining and fun. Part of the card includes a Hardcore Match between Sinn Bodhi and Tony Gunn, a matchup between “Mr. Pectacular” Jessie Godderz, from CBS’ Big Brother fame, versus the Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin, and a woman’s bout between Lady Frost and Raylyn.

Field chairs will be available for only $20 per person and fans can add the VIP experience for just $10 more with a meet-and-greet prior to the show that includes an autograph mat.

General admission seating in the stadium is still available for just 15 each. The VIP experience can be added on to GA tickets as well. Tickets are available to purchase at ballparkbrawl.net or heindlfield.com/ballparkbrawl

The overall weekend of June 18 – 20 will bring a lot of excitement and action to the City of DuBois. The Ballpark Brawl is a part of the Keith Miller Memorial Invitational that includes an eight-team 12u baseball tournament being played at Heindl Field and Way Memorial Field at the City Park.

The baseball tournament will kick off at 9 a.m. at Heindl Field hosting teams from across northwestern Pennsylvania including DuBois Dragons, DuBois Diamondbacks, Clearfield, Clarion Riverhounds, St Marys Drillers, Penns Valley, Franklin Firestorm and the Lake Erie Scouts. On Sunday the championship and consolation games will conclude the tournament.

On Friday night, the first-ever Keith Miller Memorial Invitational High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field.

The top high school senior baseball players from the Northwestern Pennsylvania Region have been invited to participate in an all-star game that will celebrate their career at their respective high schools.

College coaches will be in attendance as well scouting the all-star players. Tickets for the all-star game are $5 for kids under 12 and $8 for adults.

All information about the Keith Miller Invitational Tournament and Ballpark Brawl can be found at heindlfield.com.