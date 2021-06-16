ADVERTISEMENT

Planning your 4th of July party in advance, but not quite sure what the festivities should entail? Here are some great ways to celebrate this important day.

The 4th of July is the birthday of our great nation. We take time to reflect on our history and how the country came to be. As we gear up to celebrate yet another year, we’re here with some classic ways to honor the USA. Patriotism is important, so read about the top ways to celebrate the 4th of July.

Throw a Patriotic BBQ

Not sure what to do this 4th of July? Why not stick with the classic BBQ? You can’t go wrong with good food and good company. Don’t forget to incorporate some patriotic colors into your menu. For example, you can provide some amazing red, white, and blue desserts. Try cupcakes, popsicles, cake pops, and more.

For the main dish, go wild! Don’t limit yourself to burgers and hot dogs. Whip up some skewers, brisket, or turkey legs.

Have a Block Party

This idea is great because you can involve the entire neighborhood. If you don’t know your neighbors, you can introduce yourself. Everybody likes a party, and you can coordinate to throw a block-wide banger of a good time. Don’t forget to decorate your homes with patriotic colors and decorations.

Honor the Military

While you’re celebrating with friends and family, don’t forget to honor the troops. There are lots of ways you can show your respect. Here are a few ideas:

Donate to an organization that helps veterans

Wear yellow support ribbons for the troops

Record a TikTok or live Instagram video honoring the military with your friends and family

Thank all the veterans in your neighborhood for their service

Fireworks

Of course, we can’t have a list about the 4th of July without mentioning fireworks. There’s a reason why they’ve become a staple of the holiday, and that’s because they’re tons of fun. You’ll have plenty of options when it comes to firework shows.

These are the top ways to celebrate the 4th of July. Don’t be afraid to hang the flag high and show your patriotism this year!