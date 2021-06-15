ADVERTISEMENT

You should be aware of the obvious and subtle signs that you need to stop driving your car and see a mechanic. Ignoring them can only lead to disaster.

At some point or another, every car needs a mechanic’s expert attention. These visits can range from quick checkups to major repair jobs, and each one is vital for the continued safety of your vehicle. Neglecting the small repairs for too long can lead to major ones later on, so you’ll want to know the signs you need to stop driving your car and see a mechanic. Catching an issue early enough can save you some major expenses and keep you and other motorists safe on the road.

Check for Any Leaks

Your vehicle needs various fluids to maintain itself, including gasoline, motor oil and engine coolant. Because of all the wear and tear cars go through, they tend to spring leaks from time to time that can be difficult to catch if you aren’t aware of any issues. Look for puddles of liquid where you park your car. Sometimes, it’s your car leaking excess condensation, but if it’s one of your vehicle’s vital fluids, you might be heading for engine trouble.

Don’t Ignore Cabin Vibrations

Noticeable vibrations while driving are typically never a good sign and can indicate any number of issues. They can originate from faulty shock absorbers, meaning you’re feeling every bump and pothole on the road as you drive over it, or it may be one of the signs that your driveshaft is about ready to collapse. No matter what it is, excess vibrations are a sure sign that something is not quite right.

Pay Attention to the Noises

Small parts tend to become loose, and other components grind against each other once their lubrication wears away. Once you hit this point, the car usually starts making some worrying noises. These noises can come in the form of low grinding sounds, high-pitched squealing or random metallic knocking sounds. Whatever you experience, it’s the sound of your car deteriorating. Make sure to address before the damage goes any further.

The Danger of Putting Off Repairs

It can be all too easy to set aside vehicle repairs for tomorrow, but that kind of thinking can lead to vehicle neglect. While putting off maintenance can be convenient, it will only increase the damage to your car as components continue to wear down and parts begin to rust. Watch and listen for the signs you need to stop driving your car and see a mechanic immediately if you want to save yourself some unnecessary expense.