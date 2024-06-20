STATE COLLEGE – South Hills School of Business & Technology announces the fourth event of the 2024 Music Picnic Series.

On Sunday, June 23 free entertain­ment will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Community Room of South Hills School featuring the “Nittany Knights.”

Join the Nittany Knights for an evening of timeless tunes performed in four-part men’s A Cappella voices. The “Men Who Sing” are based out of South Hills School and have performed at all 35 of the annual South Hills School Music Picnic Series’.

This free concert will be held at the South Hills’ main campus Indoor Activity Center located at 480 Waupelani Dr., State College. Doors open at 5 p.m.; music starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

There is plenty of free parking and restrooms are available. Call 814-234-7755 for direction or visit https://www.southhills.edu/music-picnic/ for all of the series information.