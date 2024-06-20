CLEARFIELD – A former Coalport man convicted of aggravated assault and strangulation was given a lengthy state prison sentence Tuesday.

After a trial in April, Gary L. Quick, 46, whose address is now listed as Osceola Mills, was also found guilty of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct in relation to his actions at a Chester Hill residence on Aug. 29.

During court on Tuesday, Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to serve eight to 16 years in state prison with 12 months consecutive probation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim said Quick hit him in the back of the head and threw him to the ground. He then choked and hit him. He also said Quick jumped in his car and struck him, causing the victim to fall and break his glasses.

After this, he reportedly tried to get into his house and stated he was going to kill him.

Another witness at the scene reported that she went outside to see what was going on and that is when she saw Quick screaming at the victim.

Quick then shouted at her and went to her house, where he walked in the door. After he left, she locked her doors.

She said he kept walking toward her house, but he could not get in due to the doors being locked.

Testimony at the trial revealed the victim suffered injuries to his chest, the back of his neck and right elbow.

For more details on the trial, click here.