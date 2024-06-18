PHILIPSBURG – Front and Centre Productions INSPIRE Community Theatre’s College+ is proud to announce the upcoming performance of Heathers the Musical at The Eureka on June 21, 22, and 23 at 8 p.m.

Based on the cult classic film of the same name, Heathers is the story of Veronica Sawyer, a senior at the very fictional Westerberg High.

She wants to be cool like the clique of it-girls: the Heathers. Unfortunately, when she attains popularity, she finds her new friends to be cruel.

Veronica eventually finds herself attached to a mysterious newcomer at school named JD. This is a high energy comedy, but there are dark themes such as bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and violence.

Directed by Front and Centre Productions Executive Director, Stephen Switala, this production is a continuation of providing mature theatre opportunities for young adults in the area.

Switala explains that, “Heathers is one of those cult-classic shows that many younger generation theatre lovers flock to. It was an easy decision to select this one for our College+ program to showcase our adult cast members.

“This show is definitely mature and not appropriate for younger audiences. However, open-minded guests will enjoy the story, acting, and dancing. Heathers is a perfect show for season 3 of College+”

Front and Centre Productions INSPIRE Community Theatre’s College+ is a program that was established in 2022. Students return from their college, trade school or career to be involved with theatre during their summers.

INSPIRE Community Theatre was developed as an adult program to complement IGNITE Youth Theatre. INSPIRE seeks to offer high quality theatre experiences for those 18 and older.

Cast members represent a wide variety of communities and experiences. Portraying the lead characters in Heathers are Kayla Rosas (Altoona) as Veronica Sawyer, Christian Howard (Altoona) as J.D., Lexi Hahn (Philipsburg-Osceola) as Heather Chandler, Alexa Trimbur (Pittsburgh) as Heather McNamara, Taylor Trinidad (Clearfield) as Heather Duke, Elise DuFour (Clearfield) as Martha Dunnstock, Austin McDanel (Clearfield) as Ram Sweeney, Phillip Peters (Clearfield) as Kurt Kelly, Andy Auker (Altoona) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Emily Switala (Philipsburg-Osceola) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, and Dillon Trausi (Ebensburg) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/ Principal Gowan. Other cast members are from areas like Land O’Lakes (in Florida) and Ramey.

Cast members are thrilled to be able to participate in a show not typically provided in the area. Lexi Hahn states that, “Heathers is such a fun show that handles big topics in a comedic way. It pushes the limits of musical theatre and the music is phenomenal. Overall, it is just a super fun show that I am so lucky to be a part of.”

Heathers the Musical is directed by Stephen Switala with Choreography by Sam Potter, costuming by Kim Luzier, Jen Hahn, Peyton Reese and Mason Marshall.

This show is not appropriate for children and is recommended for those 18 and older. This show contains adult themes and explicit language.

Tickets are $15 and will be available for purchase at the door. There is a limit of 150 tickets available for each show.

There will not be presale tickets for this production. The Eureka will be providing a cash bar before the show and during intermission.

Front and Centre Productions, Inc. is a nonprofit arts organization based in Osceola Mills, PA with a threefold mission: (1) to present high quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, (2) to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants, and (3) to encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.

Other programs include IGNITE Youth Theatre, ILLUSIONS Dance Studio, ILLUMINATE Music Lessons and IMAGINE Arts and Crafts.