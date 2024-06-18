Curwensville- Curwensville Days is happening this week and is packed with a whole slate of activities and entertainment.

Wednesday, June 19

Curwensville Days- Community Night of Worship

5:45 PM- Opening

6:00 PM-John Tibbs

7:00 PM- A Day Awaits

8:15 PM-Stars Go Dim

Thursday, June 20

5:00 PM – Food Vendors and all other vendors open

6:00 PM – Grampian Band

7:00 PM – Presentation for Citizen of the year

8:00 PM – Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band

Friday, June 21

5:00 PM- Food vendors and all other vendors open

5:30 PM- Fiddler’s Contest

8:00 PM- Country Artist Michael Christopher

Saturday, June 22

9:00 AM- Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K Run or Walk (Registration begins at 7:30 AM)

9:00 AM – Noon (registration) Curwensville Days Car Show (Awards at 3:00 PM)

11:00 AM – Food vendors and all other vendors open

11:00 AM-4:00 PM – Craft Vendor Show

1:00 PM -Rock and Roll Pet Show

2:00 PM – Balloon Twisting

3:00 PM – Rock and Roll Pet Show

5:00 PM – Parade

7:00 PM – Tom Baughman and R.H.O.D.E.S

9:00 PM – The Moore Brothers