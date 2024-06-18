Curwensville- Curwensville Days is happening this week and is packed with a whole slate of activities and entertainment.
Wednesday, June 19
Curwensville Days- Community Night of Worship
5:45 PM- Opening
6:00 PM-John Tibbs
7:00 PM- A Day Awaits
8:15 PM-Stars Go Dim
Thursday, June 20
5:00 PM – Food Vendors and all other vendors open
6:00 PM – Grampian Band
7:00 PM – Presentation for Citizen of the year
8:00 PM – Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band
Friday, June 21
5:00 PM- Food vendors and all other vendors open
5:30 PM- Fiddler’s Contest
8:00 PM- Country Artist Michael Christopher
Saturday, June 22
9:00 AM- Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K Run or Walk (Registration begins at 7:30 AM)
9:00 AM – Noon (registration) Curwensville Days Car Show (Awards at 3:00 PM)
11:00 AM – Food vendors and all other vendors open
11:00 AM-4:00 PM – Craft Vendor Show
1:00 PM -Rock and Roll Pet Show
2:00 PM – Balloon Twisting
3:00 PM – Rock and Roll Pet Show
5:00 PM – Parade
7:00 PM – Tom Baughman and R.H.O.D.E.S
9:00 PM – The Moore Brothers