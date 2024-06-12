There was a time when practically no one contracted pertussis, which is commonly known as whooping cough, but now cases are rising throughout the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases have tripled in the past year. In fact, multiple school districts in Southwestern Pennsylvania were dealing with outbreaks this spring. Why?

“Once the pertussis vaccine was introduced in the 1950s, the illness was nearly eradicated,” said Trina Abla, DO, MBA, System Chief Medical Officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare. ”However, the protection does not last a lifetime and we can no longer rely on community immunity to prevent the illness. It is important to stay up-to-date on your vaccine.”

What is whooping cough and how is it spread?

Whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness that may begin like a cold but can last for weeks or months. The illness is caused by a bacteria called Bordetella pertussis that attach to the cilia — the tiny hair-like extensions that line part of the upper respiratory system. The bacteria release toxins which damage the cilia and cause swelling of the airways.

The illness is spread from person-to-person through the air. When a person with whooping cough sneezes or coughs, the bacteria is in the air and can be breathed in by others. A person is contagious from the onset of symptoms until roughly two weeks after coughing begins.

What are the symptoms?

It may take five to 10 days for symptoms to appear after exposure; and in some people, it can be as long as three weeks.

The early symptoms, which can last for one or two weeks, may include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Low-grade fever

Mild cough

Advanced symptoms include:

Rapid, forceful, uncontrolled coughing fits

The cough generally worsens as the illness progresses

A high-pitched whoop after a coughing episode

Vomiting during or after coughing fits

Struggling to breathe

Difficulty sleeping

Fractured ribs

Who is at risk?

Babies who are one year old or younger and people with underlying medical conditions are at the greatest risk for having severe cases of whooping cough. People with weakened immune systems, such as those with cancer who are being treated with chemotherapy as well as those who have had an organ transplant are among those considered immunocompromised. There are many other conditions that weaken the immune system.

How is whooping cough diagnosed?

“Since the symptoms can be similar to other illnesses in the early stages, it can be difficult to diagnose pertussis,” said Dr. Abla. “While it is helpful to know if the patient has been in contact with someone who has the illness, providers generally perform a physical exam, followed by a blood test and lab tests on mucus samples from the throat.”

What are the treatment options?

If you suspect you or a loved one has whooping cough, it is very important to seek treatment as soon as possible to reduce the severity of the infection and the coughing episodes as well as to reduce the spread to others. The illness generally responds well to antibiotics. While most people can manage their symptoms at home, there are instances, such as in young babies, when the illness needs treatment in a hospital.

“While people are treating their symptoms, they should not smoke and keep their homes free from dust and chemicals,” said Dr. Abla. “A cool mist humidifier can be helpful to loosen mucus and soothe the cough. Finally, drink plenty of fluids.”