CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday extended contracts with three of its employee union groups.

More specifically contracts were extended through Dec. 31, 2027 for employees within the county’s court-related, court-appointed and residual employee unions.

The terms of these contract extensions are similar to those previously executed with the county’s Children, Youth & Family Services and Probation departments.

There’s a new starting wage for all positions as well as wage increases of $2.20/hour retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024; an additional $0.70/hour for a total of $1.50/hour in 2025; and an additional $0.80/hour in 2026 and 2027.

Any employee who was recently hired, and their wage is lower than the starting rate will receive $0.20/hour more than the new starting wage of 2024.

So far as healthcare, there is no change for existing employees; however, all new employees will have higher deductibles and premium contributions.

All new employees will have a $750 individual and $1,500 family deductible. Their premium contribution will be two times the current members’ contribution.

All employees with less than five years of service to the county will earn one vacation day per month.

The county—according to Commissioner Chairman Dave Glass—is striving to “meet the market” and offer more competitive wages, which is what matters most to job seekers.

“Hopefully this helps create a deeper pool of applicants for us.”

He noted the major problems the county has faced with finding and retaining staff in multiple departments such as Children, Youth & Family Services, 911 and the Sheriff’s Office.

Both Glass and Commissioner Tim Winters said these are highly skilled positions that require extensive training.

For example, 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner explained how new dispatchers complete six months of training.

Then, they remain under the supervision of a “seasoned” dispatcher for another six months before they’re actually released for independent dispatch duties.

Glass said sheriff’s deputies must also complete state-mandated trainings, with Winters pointing out that new CYFS caseworkers don’t work independently on their first day either.

Because of the investment of time and money into the training of new hires, “retention of good, qualified existing employees is as valuable as finding new hires to fill out our staff,” Winters added.

Both Glass and Winters were in favor of the contract extensions with the county’s court-related, court-appointed and residual employee unions. Sobel opposed.

Sobel said philosophically he doesn’t believe the county should reopen an existing contract agreement until it’s time for reconsideration. He did agree something needed done to resolve the hiring problem in the Sheriff’s Office.

In other business, the commissioners: