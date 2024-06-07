KERSEY – The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Governor’s Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and success in their workforce development journeys.

This year’s awards highlight two remarkable individuals from North Central Pennsylvania, as nominated by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA and EQUUS Workforce Solutions – WIOA Title I provider in the PA CareerLink® centers across the region, encompassing Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.

Lisa Patton received the 2024 Governor’s Achievement Award in the Adult Job Seeker Category.

Nominated by Teresa Neal and the Jefferson County PA CareerLink® (located in Punxsutawney), Lisa’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination.

Following a cancer diagnosis a few years ago and inspired by the compassionate care she received from nurses, Lisa set her sights on becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

Despite facing medical complications from her initial surgery, she persevered and completed her LPN certification in December 2022. Lisa now thrives in her role at with a local healthcare facility, where she continues to develop her skills with the aim of becoming a certified wound care nurse.

Gabrielle Millinder was honored with the Governor’s Achievement Award in the Youth Category.

Nominated by Shaylee Olson and Angela Mason of the Clearfield County PA CareerLink®, Gabrielle’s commitment to securing a career with family-sustaining wages led her to the PA CareerLink center.

There, she participated in numerous career-focused workshops, including resume writing and job search strategies. Through a paid work experience and on-the-job training with a local professional and commercial equipment and supplies merchant wholesaler, Gabrielle was initially hired as a rental associate/receptionist. Her hard work and dedication saw her advance to a finance position and eventually to a service writer role, where she continues to excel.

Both Lisa and Gabrielle’s stories reflect the transformative impact of the workforce development programs facilitated by PA CareerLink® centers in North Central PA.

Their achievements underscore the importance of providing support and opportunities for individuals to achieve their career goals and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“We are incredibly proud of Lisa and Gabrielle for their accomplishments and the perseverance they have shown in overcoming personal and professional challenges,” said Pam Streich, executive director at Workforce Solutions for North Central PA.

“Their success stories are an inspiration to us all and highlight the vital role of workforce development programs in empowering individuals to reach their full potential”, continued Blythe Brunner, project director for EQUUS Workforce Solutions.

The Governor’s Achievement Awards ceremony took place at the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association’s annual conference in Hershey, celebrating the successes and contributions of individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing workforce development across the state.

For more information about the PA CareerLink® services in North Central PA and the impact of workforce development initiatives, please visit https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/.