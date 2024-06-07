CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday reported it has received a letter of resignation from one of its Fourth Ward council members.

Under personnel, the committee made the recommendation for council to “regretfully” accept the resignation of Brandi Matsko and advertise the vacancy at this month’s regular voting meeting.

During the public comment period, Luke Dixon spoke to council about his Eagle Scout project that he’s worked on over the last year.

Dixon placed a Blessing Box at the former Clearfield Borough police station across from Upper Witmer Park to help those in need locally.

The goal is to give community members the opportunity to fill the box with food items that will then bless others within the community.

For his project, he raised $1,800 and he—accompanied by his father, Greg—presented the borough with $607 from the Blessing Box funds.

Those attending—both members of council and the public—expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Dixon’s work.

In other business, council discussed options concerning one of the borough’s decommissioned police vehicles.

The 2016 Ford Escape, with its badging and security equipment removed, is needing inspection prior to its potential sale.

It was noted that the vehicle would not only need inspected, but also repaired so it would be road-worthy and safe.

The estimated cost for the repairs and inspection is over $1,000, so council tabled the matter to be addressed at a later date.

Residents are reminded of this weekend’s Riverfront Festival, and that there will be more evening foot traffic near Lower Witmer Park.

Also, with school out of session, drivers are urged to watch out for children while traveling through the borough this summer.