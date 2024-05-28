CLEARFIELD – In 1933 Gov. Gifford Pinchot named Mountain Laurel as Pennsylvania’s State Flower.

Its beautiful pink and white flowers attract visitors to the mountains of Pennsylvania each spring.

Visit Clearfield County is host to many miles of the state flower, and would like to share some of its favorite spots.

Don’t forget your camera, although the picturesque memory will be imprinted in your thoughts for an eternity.

Laurel Tour #1

From Clearfield, travel north on Route 153 to the Dubec Road intersection, turn left onto Dubec Road, travel past the intersection with Schofield Road.

Turn right onto Kelly Cellar Road to the intersection with Gordon and Jury Mill Roads. Turn right onto Jury Mill Road and follow through to the intersection with Smith Road, turn left on Smith Wd and return to Route 153.

Laurel Tour #2

From Parker Dam, follow Mud Run Road, (Parker Dam Road,) west to the intersection with Laurel Ridge Road, turn right onto Laurel Ridge Road and follow through to the Laurel Run Road intersection.

Turn right onto Laurel Run Road and follow the intersection with the Harley Dean Road. Follow Harley Dean Road to the intersection with Four Mile Road. Turn left on Four Mile Road and follow signs to McGeorge Road and south to the town of Goshen.

Laurel Tour #3

From Clearfield, follow Route 153 north to the intersection with Four Mile Road. Turn right onto Four Mile Road and follow to the intersection McGeorge Road. Turn right on McGeorge Road and follow it to the town of Goshen.

There are many additional places to hike, bike and boat to see the laurel as well, and the Visit Clearfield County staff would be more than happy to suggest their favorites.

According to Visit Clearfield County, the month of June is the best time to see the laurel in bloom as well as wildlife offspring.

“The fawn is trying to get a sweet treat, the turkey is spreading its wings and many other creatures are familiarizing themselves with their surroundings.”