BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of the highly-anticipated Boatload of Beer Raffle.

This exciting fundraiser offers participants the chance to win an incredible prize package that includes a Liquidlogic Saluda 12′ kayak with accessories and 14 cases of beer.

The raffle drawing will take place during the Brookville Laurel Festival on Saturday, June 15. Tickets are available now for just $10 each.

“We are delighted to bring back the Boatload of Beer Raffle,” said Jamie Popson, executive director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This event not only offers a fun and engaging way to interact with the community, but it also supports the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote local businesses and community initiatives.”

This year’s raffle is made possible in part by the generous donations from Brookville Chamber Board, Performance Kayak & Surfski and Plyler Beverages.

To participate, tickets can be purchased from the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce office or BrookvilleChamber.com/raffle. Please note that participants must be 21 years of age or older and present a valid photo ID to claim the prize.

For more information, updates, and to purchase tickets, follow the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or visit the Web site at BrookvilleChamber.com.