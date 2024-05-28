CLEARFIELD – Starting at 4 p.m. Monday June 3 and continuing until 11 p.m., Clearfield Municipal Authority (CMA) crews will begin flushing the distribution system.

Flushing will continue each day during those hours through Friday, June 7 .

Crews will begin in the Montgomery Run Road and Moose Creek areas, continuing daily through the system until completion.

Flushing may cause pressure fluctuations and a temporary increase in turbidity.

CMA staff apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause.