CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s (CCCTC) SkillsUSA team recently competed in the 2024 District and State competitions.

Students in several programs spent the last several months preparing to compete, which allows them to potentially move onto the state and or national competition.

SkillsUSA enhances the lives and careers of students, instructors and industry representatives as they strive to be champions at work.

Congratulations are being extended to the school’s first-, second- and third-place winners: Herrya Campbell, third-place district winner in Cake Design; Venessamegan Griffith, third-place district winner in Cake Design; Aiden Shipley, third-place district winner in Cyber Security and second-place states winner in Career Pathways; Anthony McGarvey, third-place district winner in Cyber Security; Noah Baker, first-place district winner in Information Technology Service; Warren Diethrick, second-place district winner in Welding Skills; Olivia Stephenson, second-place state winner in Career Pathways; and Brendan Demko, second-place district winner in Estimating.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

In front, from left, are: Herrya Campbell, Culinary Arts & Food Management student from Clearfield; Venessamegan Griffith, Culinary Arts & Food Management student from Clearfield; Aiden Shipley, Information Technology student from Clearfield; Anthony McGarvey, Information Technology student from Moshannon Valley; Noah Baker, Information Technology student from Curwensville; Warren Diethrick, Welding & Metal Fabrication student from Clearfield; and Olivia Stephenson, Information Technology student from Philipsburg-Osceola.

Pictured is Brendan Demko, Collision Repair student from Clearfield.