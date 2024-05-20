Mary Julia Martz, 102, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday morning, May 18, 2024, at Mulberry Square Elder Care of Punxsutawney. Mrs. Martz was born November 14, 1921, in Connellsville, PA, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Grannell) Moser. In 1943, she married Albert E. Martz, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2004. Mary had a …

