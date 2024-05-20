WOODLAND – You can join the Animal Welfare Council on June 15 for the annual Basket Party benefiting the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic Capital Campaign.

Who can resist baskets, delicious baked goods and fun?

So, gather your friends, family and neighbors, and join the AWC for an afternoon of laughter and friendship.

The event will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) at 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the drawing starts at 2 p.m.

A $15 donation reserves your seat and includes a sheet of 25 free basket tickets—each basket valued at $25 or more and a chance at a special door prize.

The event will feature a bake sale, dime toss and a pet-kissing booth. Tickets are available at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic and the VFW, Clearfield.

You should act fast as a limited number of tickets will be sold.

If you’d like to contribute by donating a $25-valued basket, a gift item, a gift card or a monetary gift, or have questions regarding the event or tickets, please contact 814-592-4469/814-592-5565.

All proceeds will support the Capital Campaign to expand the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic. Your support will help the clinic move closer to achieving this critical goal.