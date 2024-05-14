The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) in order to align education and training to meet the realities of Industry 4.0.

Students completing our career and technical education (CTE) programs will soon earn SACA Industry 4.0 certifications, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s job market.

Today’s students face a far different industrial landscape than existed a decade ago.

While automation technologies have been commonplace for many years, the Internet has brought about a convergence of new “connected” technologies that is revolutionizing industries world-wide.

Known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0, this latest disruption of the industrial world is resulting in reduced downtime and increased quality, productivity and overall efficiency in industries of all kinds thanks to advanced technologies that make up what is known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

IIoT technologies include such things as advanced robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and machines, cloud-based data analysis and cybersecurity.

As companies increase their use of networks and Internet technologies, they are connecting more devices, from smart sensors to smartphones.

While there are many certifications available today that address isolated competencies, SACA certifications are different.

SACA’s Industry 4.0 certifications certify “connected systems” skills that address the integration of the many types of advanced manufacturing technologies with Industry 4.0 technology.

Armed with SACA certifications, our students will be better prepared to be successful in an Industry 4.0 world.

Students will be able to earn SACA certifications at the Associate, Specialist and Professional level in areas such as basic and advanced operations; robot systems; IIoT, networking, and data analytics; automation systems; production systems; and information technology (IT) operations.

SACA certifications use standards developed with input from industry leaders, so students can feel confident their SACA certification endorses the knowledge and skills important to industry.

Students will have the option of pursuing Silver (successfully pass a written knowledge exam) or Gold (successfully pass a written knowledge exam and successfully complete a hands-on performance assessment on approved equipment) certifications depending upon their coursework and hands-on skill development.

About CPI

The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology (www.cpi.edu) was established in 1969 as the Centre County Vocational-Technical School. In November 1998, the school’s name was changed to Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) to reflect its competencies in scientific and technical education for high school students and the adult community.

Today, CPI offers more than 18 secondary programs, over 60 in-house adult & continuing education programs, and more than 350 online courses. In addition to classroom and hands-on instruction from qualified, experienced faculty, CPI offers certification in a wide range of disciplines, a notable advantage to CPI graduates and their employers.

CPI is located just off the Harrison Road exit of Interstate 99 in scenic Centre County, Pennsylvania. The 32-acre campus includes two beautifully landscaped courtyards, a central auditorium, comfortable classrooms, and workshops equipped with industry relevant equipment.