PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to court records, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 54-year-old Scott Alan Clark, of Punxsutawney, in District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, April 30:

– Criminal Attempt – IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

– Criminal Attempt – Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Criminal Attempt – Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, Master Patrolman Winfield, of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, was contacted on April 30 by a member of 814 Pred Hunters. The organization reported they had been in contact with a male from Punxsutawney, who was identified as Scott Clark.

814 Pred Hunters is an organization primarily based in Clearfield County that targets online predators attempting to solicit or engage in sexual activity with minor children. The organization establishes fake identities on different online social media sites, including Facebook and MeetMe, posing as underage females.

Clark had been communicating sexually explicit messages with who he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile female. It was also reported that Clark wanted to meet with the child to have sexual relations with, including but not limited, to intercourse and oral sex, the complaint indicates.

Punxsutawney Borough Police were provided with the messages sent from the 15-year-old decoy to Clark and vice versa. The messages began on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, when a male identified himself on social media as Scott Clark, a 64-year-old male from Punxsutawney, the complaint indicates.

Clark sent a message to the 15-year-old female decoy on a social media site called MeetMe. After a short time, Clark asked the decoy to go to another site to chat. They agreed on text messaging. The decoy told Clark that she is 15 and she was “more than ok’ with him being 54. She said she just prefers talking to older guys, and Clark responded, “That’s cool.” Clark eventually asked the decoy why she preferred to talk to older guys. She responded because they are more mature. Clark then stated, “but for me being 54, my body tells me that I’m 84, but my mind tells me that I’m 20 some lol,” according to the complaint.

The two exchanged more messages before the decoy sent a picture of her face. Clark sent her a picture of his face as well. Clark then stated, “Just wish you were older so I could ask you a few personal questions, but I’m not going to ask because of your age it wouldn’t be appropriate and I don’t want to get into trouble.” The decoy said, “It’s ok I don’t mind; you can ask me anything.” Clark replied, “I can’t sry, I’ll talk with you that’s not a problem, you have some beautiful eyes.” Clark later messages the decoy, “Have you ever had fun with a guy?” She replied, “Some,” and Clark responded, “Sounds interesting, maybe you can tell me about it.” Clark then proceeds to ask the juvenile several sexual questions, according to the complaint.

On Wednesday, March 13, at 4:06 a.m., Clark messaged the decoy, “Sry got busy hope you have sweet dreams.” The conversations continue later that day with small talk. The decoy asked Clark how work was, but Clark did not respond until Thursday, March 21. He said he “got bad news” and asked her for a picture of her as she was at that moment. She sent a face picture and Clark responded, “Very beautiful.” There was more small talk until the messages picked back up on Tuesday, March 26, with Clark messaging the decoy some small talk and asking her for another picture. She sent a face picture, and Clark responded, “Mmm very beautiful and sexy, wish you were 18,” Clark then messaged, “just wanted to see you without your shirt on, but I can’t because of your age.” He then said, “When I first started talking to you, I was hesitant to because of that 814 pred hunter stuff on Facebook and wasn’t sure if I was getting set up.” She replied, “What Is 814 pred hunters??? And no, I’m not trying to set you up.” They continue small talk for several days, the complaint indicates.

The conversation continues for several days, consisting of the same as the prior days. Some are asking about her schoolwork, and some are graphic as to what he wants to do to her in a sexual manner, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on Sunday, April 21, Clark starts with small talk with the decoy before he instructs her to pull her pants and underwear down. Then he instructs her step by step to masturbate.

The conversation continues with extremely sexual and graphic dialogue. Then, they start to talk about meeting in Punxsutawney, and Clark talks about wanting to take the decoy’s virginity. He then makes arrangements to meet the decoy in Punxsutawney at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, so he “can take her virginity,” the complaint states.

On Tuesday, April 30, the decoy messaged Clark about where they are going to meet. She told him she would be dropped off at Sheetz, and she will go over to the laundromat nearby. Clark told her to go to the red light by the laundromat. The meeting time was supposed to be at 9:30 a.m., however, Clark messaged her and told her he would be a little late. She messaged she was there, and he told her he was walking down the hill. Clark was then taken into custody at Chris Mills Park on Carter Avenue, which is across the street from the laundromat, the complaint notes.

Clark was arraigned at 11:59 a.m. on April 30, in front of Judge Mizerock.

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.