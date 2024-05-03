HYDE — Clearfield Bison baseball resumed at home Thursday against Somerset. They pulled of an upset by winning 6-5 and improving to 5-7, while dropping Somerset to 11-5.



Craig Mays was on the hill for the Bison, up against Colt Hagans.



After an out in the top of the first inning, Braden Flower reached on a walk and stole second, before Callen Miller singled to drive him in and give Somerset an early 1-0 lead. An error by the pitcher moved Miller to third before he was driven in by Lane Lambert’s RBI single.



A walk, hit by pitch, and error allowed Clearfield to load the bases in the bottom of the first without getting a hit. Hayvin Bumbarger drove in pinch-runner Elijah Quick on a sac-fly to make it 2-1.



Singles by Hunter Rumsky, Derrick Mikesell, and Cole Bloom once again loaded the bases for the Bison in the bottom of the bottom of the second. Anthony Lopez was walked to score a run and tie the game 2-2.



An error at third to start the third inning allowed Miller to reach first, then Lambert drove him in with a triple, making it 3-2 Somerset. Another error at third allowed Reese to drive in Lambert and make it 4-2.



A pair of walks in the bottom of the fourth inning plus Cole Bloom’s sacrifice bunt made it second and third with one out. O’Brian Owens got an RBI on a fly ball where Kamden Kushner tagged up, bringing the hosts within one at 4-3.



May’s day ended in the top of the fifth with Quick coming on in relief. Simon McGuire drove in a run on a sac-fly for the Eagles to make the score 5-3.



Kamden Kushner led of the bottom of the sixth with a single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Bloom drove in Kushner with a double to close the gap to 5-4. Anthony Lopez came up big with a triple to make the game 5-5, placing the go-ahead run in scoring position. Christain Welker came up and delivered a huge single to score Lopez and give the Bison their first lead of the game, 6-5.



Welker came in the game to pitch in the top of the sixth and got the last four outs to close out the game and give Clearfield the win 6-5.



The Bison go back on the road to rematch Central on Monday.



Somerset- 202 010 0 5 6 1



Clearfield- 110 103 X 6 7 3



Somerset — 5



K. Foltz- SS 4000, B. Flower- 3B 2100, C. Miller- C 4121, L. Lambert- CF/P 4122, Z. Hagans-1B 4000, C. Lucas- RF/CF 3000, G. Reese- DH/P 3000, S. McGuire- RF 1011, C. Johnson- 2B 2010, C. Dunmyer- LF 2000 TOTALS 29 5 6 4



2B – Miller. 3B – Lambert. SB – Flower (2), Lambert. E – Foltz.



Clearfield — 6



Cole Bloom- C 2121, Anthony Lopez- SS 1112, O’Brian Owens- LF/3B 3001, Hayvin Bumbarger- 1B 1001, Christain Welker- RF/P 2011, Hayden Rumsky- DH 4110, Derrick Mikesell- CF/LF 4010, Matt Irvin- 3B 1000, Kamden Kushner- CF 1210, Braison Patick- 2B 2000 TOTALS 21 6 7 6



2B – Bloom. 3B – Lopez. HBP – Lopez. SF – Bumbarger. E- Irvin (2), Mays.



PITCHING

Somerset – Hagans 2.1 IP, 3 , 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Stoy 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Lambert (L): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Reese: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Clearfield – Mays 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. Quick (W) 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. Welker (save) 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/18 CENTRAL ppd. 0 – 0

3/20 @ Bellefonte ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 CENTRAL 1 – 17 0 – 1

3/25 BISHOP GUILFOYLE 10 – 2 1 – 1

3/27 @ Tyrone 4 – 3 2 – 1

4/02 HOLLIDAYSBURG ppd. 2 – 1

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/08 @ Huntingdon ppd. 2 – 1

4/10 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 2 – 1

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 2 – 1

4/15 @ Bradford 0 – 10 2 – 2

4/16 PHIILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 1 – 3, 8 inn. 2 – 3

4/18 @ St. Marys 3 – 4 2 – 4

4/19 @ DuBois 2 – 3 2 – 5

4/22 @ Bellwod-Antis 2 – 4 2 – 6

4/23 PENNS VALLEY 1 – 0 3 – 6

4/26 @ Bishop Carroll 18 – 0 4 – 6

4/29 @ Bald Eagle Area 4 – 5 4 – 7

4/30 SOMERSET ppd. 4 – 7

5/02 SOMERSET 6 – 5 5 – 7

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN

5/06 @ Central

5/08 BELLEFONTE

5/09 @ Forest Hills

5/10 @ Huntingdon

5/13 @ Bellefonte

5/15 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/16 HOLLIDAYSBURG