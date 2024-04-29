Clearfield Regional
- Police reported on a high-speed pursuit that occurred April 29. According to a department-issued news release, officers were traveling along North Third Street, Clearfield, when a vehicle accelerated through a steady red light. They subsequently attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued until Bigler Road, Woodland, where it crashed into a building. The investigation revealed that 18-year-old Ezekiel Mayhew of Clearfield and a 16-year-old Philipsburg male had allegedly stolen the vehicle and were planning to flee to another state. The male juvenile was operating the vehicle and reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were housed at Clearfield County Jail and Bellefonte Correctional Facility, respectively. Charges were filed and no injuries occurred as a result of the crash.
- Police reported a DUI/drug arrest occurred April 28 in the area of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, officers stopped a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old male following a traffic violation. He was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and to be driving under the influence of controlled substances. The male was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a DUI/drug arrest April 27 on Lytle Road, Glen Richey. According to a department-issued news release, officers stopped a vehicle operated by a 38-year-old female following several traffic violations. The female was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as found to be under the influence of controlled substances. The female was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.