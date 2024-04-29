COMMODORE – The Curwensville High School softball team picked up the new week right where they left off the last, with a dominant victory. The Tide traveled to defeat Purchase Line 12-0 in five innings on Monday.

The visitors dominated both sides of the game as the offense and defense proved too much for the host Dragons. In the circle, Addison Siple scattered just three hits and struck out 11 with one walk to secure her win number 11 of the season. Siple and the defense allowed only five Purchase Line base runners in the contest.

On the offensive side of the plate, Curwensville collected 10 hits and took advantage of five free passes to tally their 12 runs. Addison Warren, Siple, Ava Olosky and Sydney Simcox belted out two hits each. Siple tripled with Olosky, Warren, and Briah Peoples each ripping doubles. Addison Butler also hit safely in the game and recorded four stolen bases as well.

Purchase Line’s first mistake of the game was issuing Butler a free pass to lead things off. After she stole second, Warren doubled her home for a 1-0 game winner after the first two batters. Two outs later, Olosky singled Warren home for a 2-0 start.

The Dragons threatened in the bottom of the first loading the bases on an error, a walk, and a single. Siple put her offense back on the attack by striking out the side to leave all three runners stranded. The only other time in the game that the hosts threatened to score was when Brooklyn Walker tripled to center field in the bottom of the third. Walker, however, got greedy and was nailed on the relay from Olosky to Peoples to Butler as she tried to score.

In the second, Simcox singled and moved to third after a walk and a fielder’s choice. Another walk in the inning loaded the bases for Siple to drive in a pair with her single. Warren set the score at 5-0 by later stealing home.

The mercy rule came into play in the fifth as the Tide pushed seven runs across. Jenna McCartney took one for the team to open the frame and quickly moved to third on Olosky’s double. Natalie Wischuck grounded out to the right side for an RBI, and Peoples doubled to send Olosky home for a 7-0 lead. Peoples then scored on Simcox’s second hit, and after the second out and another walk to Butler, Warren doubled in two runs for a 10-0 mark. Siple’s triple scored Warren, and when the throw from the outfield went astray, Siple scored the final run of the day.

The Lady Tide (11-3) has little time to rest as they will host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday, will welcome in May and West Branch on Thursday with Redbank Valley invading Coach Andy Evanko Stadium on Saturday.

Score by Innings R H E

Curwensville 230 07x x – 12 10 1

Purchase Line 000 00x x – 0 3 0

CURWENSVILLE – 12

(C/RF) Addison Butler 2310, (RF/C) Addison Warren 3323, (P) Addison Siple 4124, (1B) Ava Hainsey 2000, (SS/1B) Jenna McCartney 1100, (CF) Ava Olosky 3121, (2B) Natalie Wischuck 3001, (SS) Briah Peoples 3111, (LF) Sydney Simcox 3221, (3B) Sylvia Witherite 0000, (DP) Bella Wood 1000, TOTALS: AB 25, R 12, H 10, RBI 11.

PURCHASE LINE – 0

(1B) Bella Cessna 2000, (PH) Helayna Stibrik 1000, (CF) Brooklyn Walker 1010, (P) Kaitlyn Houser 2020, (3b) Addison Buterbaugh 2000, (C) Kadance Nedrow 2000, (LF) Brooklyn Syster 0000, (2B) Laikan Hopkins 2000, (RF) Ryleigh Oaks 1000, (PH) Olivia Imes, 1000, (SS) Aniah Byers 1000, (PH) Chelsey Himes 1000, TOTALS: AB 18, R 0, H 3, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 5 3 0 0 11 1 0

Purchase Line – L – Houser 5 10 12 11 6 5 1

Batting

3B – Curwensville: Siple;Purchase Line: Walker. 2B – Curwensville:Warren, Peoples, Olosky. SB – Curwensville: Butler 4, Warren, Simcox. E – Curwensville: Witherite. HBP – Curwensville: McCartney.

SCHEDULE

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9 – 0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7 – 6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5 – 0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11 – 1 4-0

16 @Glendale 5 – 4 5-0

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 0 – 6 5-1

20 Glendale 2 – 0 6-1

22 @Juniata Valley 3 – 7 6-2

23 Brockway 17 – 1 7-2

Brockway 12 – 0 8-2

25 @Mount Union 5 -11 8-3

27 North Star 16 – 1 9-3

North Star 15 – 0 10-3

29 @Purchase Line 12 – 0 11-3

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

4 Redbank Valley 3:00

6 @ Union/Allegheny-

Clarion Valley 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30

13 @West Branch 4:30