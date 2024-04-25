MOUNT UNION – Making mistakes turn into runs is a sure way to win a ball game, and Mount Union certainly found Curwensville mistakes opened the door to an 11-5 victory on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Tide had at least one error in every inning that the Trojans scored runs, and that momentum snowballed in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Mount union grabbed a lead in the first inning with the benefit of an error and a passed ball. Winning pitcher Payton Williams reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a flyout to right. She set the score at 1-0 scampering home on the passed ball.

The Lady Tide evened the score in the third when Addison Butler opened the inning with a single. Addison Warren walked, and Addison Siple singled to load the bases with no outs. Mount union gave up the run when Ava Hainsey hit into an RBI double play.

However, in the bottom of the inning, two errors lead to two runs for a 3-1 difference. Trojan catcher Payton Crisswell singled home both runs in the frame.

The hosts opened the fifth inning on another error. A free pass put two runners on and Crisswell singled home the fourth Trojan run. Two additional runs scored on a sacrifice fly and a double from Maddie Dimoff.

Despite the 6-1 deficit, Curwensville was not ready to just get on the bus and go. Siple opened up the sixth inning with a single and rolled into third on a Trojan error off the bat of Hainsey. Ava Olosky followed with a three-run homer to center for a 6-4 count. The Tide continued to scrap, taking advantage of two walks and a fielder’s choice to set the table for Butler to close the gap to 6-5 with a double to center.

Unfortunately, Mount Union’s confidence continued to grow. A fifth error of the contest in the bottom of the sixth opened an offensive floodgate. Five hits followed the error leading to five runs and the 11-5 final tally.

The Trojans moved to 6-6 on the season while Curwensville dropped to 8-3. The Tide will try to bounce back with a Saturday doubleheader against North Star. The first pitch is scheduled to be delivered at 11:00 AM.

Score by Innings R H E

Curwensville 001 004 0 – 5 8 5

Mount Union 102 035 x – 11 8 1

CURWENSVILLE – 5

(C/RF) Addison Butler 4131, (R/CF) Addison Warren 3010, (P) Addison Siple 3120, (P) Caitlyn Irwin 1000, (1B) Ava Hainsey 4101, (CF) Ava Olosky 4113, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 3010, (2B) Briah Peoples 2000, (LF) Sydney Simcox 3100, (3B) Sylvia Witherite 2000, (3B) Bella Wood 0000, TOTALS: AB 29, R 5, H 8, RBI 5.

MOUNT UNION – 11

(P) Payton Williams 4200, (SS) Reagan Yocum 4110, (3B) Sydnee Harris 4310, (CF) Ke Wible 2201, (C) Payton Crisswell 3135, (LF) Callie Trego 4112, (RF) Autumn Sunderland 3000, (PH) Bella Yocum 1000, (1B) Maddie Dimoff 3011, (2B) Addison Glover 3000, (PH) Andreaya Simmons 1011, TOTALS: AB 32, R 11, H 8, RBI 10.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – L – Siple 4 1 3 0 6 2 3

Irwin 2 7 8 4 1 2 1

Mount Union – W – Williams 7 8 5 3 5 3 0

Batting

HR – Curwensville: Olosky. 2B – Curwensville: Butler; Mount Union: Crisswell, Dimoff . SB – Curwensville: Warren, Simcox; Mount Union: Williams 2, Wible 2, Crisswell. E – Curwensville: Wischuck 2, Peoples 3; Mount Union: Trego. HBP – Mount Union: Willims.

SCHEDULE

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9 – 0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7 – 6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5 – 0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11 – 1 4-0

16 @Glendale 5 – 4 5-0

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 0 – 6 5-1

20 Glendale 2 – 0 6-1

22 @Juniata Valley 3 – 7 6-2

23 Brockway 17 – 1 7-2

Brockway 12 – 0 8-2

25 @Mount Union 5 -11 8-3

27 North Star (DH) 11:00

29 @Purchase Line 4:00

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

6 @ Union/All-Clarion 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30

13 @West Branch 4:30