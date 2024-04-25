CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man was sentenced to state prison Monday for an accident while driving under the influence of drugs that injured his daughter.

Barry Allen Altemus, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accident involving injury while not licensed and endangering the welfare of children, all felonies, before Judge Paul E. Cherry.

The charges stem from a traffic accident in Bloom Township in May 2022 in which his daughter suffered a fractured nose and a fracture in her left foot.

Prior to sentencing, Altemus stated that he made a “terrible decision” and apologized to his family.

Cherry sentenced him to serve 36 months to six years in state prison.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when troopers appeared on the scene on state Route 219 near the intersection of Goffe Road in Bloom Township, they saw the vehicle which had major damage to the front end, resting against a tree.

The driver, Altemus, and a passenger were “self-extricated from the vehicle and located inside of the ambulance.”

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, a trooper observed that it did not have a brake caliper or brake pads on the left front wheel. There were also needle nosed vice grips clamping down a brake line near the rear axle and the inspection sticker had expired in July 2021, the report says.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north when it entered the southbound lane and traveled off the roadway where it struck a tree.

Both the operator and passenger sustained injuries and were not wearing seatbelts, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told police he was outside his home when he heard “brush cracking.” He turned and saw the vehicle had hit a tree so hard that “the rear end of the truck came up.”

He said he rushed over to see a girl lying in the driver’s lap. This witness helped them out of the vehicle. The driver reportedly went further into the brush as if he was trying to hide something.

Another witness who was following the truck said she saw it suddenly travel into the other lane and off the roadway, into the tree. She stated, “I did not see any brake lights or counter steering when he entered the other lane, he just kept going.”

She stopped to see if they were okay and reportedly heard him say he had a warrant and needed to leave.

A trooper found a bottle of pills in plain view in the truck when he was looking for insurance information.

Another trooper reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and Suboxone strips at the scene, near the truck.

The girl told officials they were coming home from a fishing trip when the truck lost its brakes. She stated Altemus was having problems with his brakes and didn’t have the money to get them fixed.

She was in the back of the truck behind the passenger seat and not wearing her seatbelt when they struck the tree. She said she went from the back to the front of the truck where she hit her face off something.

The passenger suffered a laceration on her nose, fractured nasal bones and a fracture in her left foot, according to the report.

When he was questioned, Altemus stated that he and the victim were fishing in Curwensville before stopping at a farm market and heading home.

She asked him to open a soda for her and as he was doing that, “I looked up and saw the truck traveling into the opposing lane. I hit the brakes hard, and the brake line must have blown.”

When he was asked if he was prescribed any medication, he responded that he takes Suboxone. He was then asked if he had taken any illegal substance and he related he had used methamphetamine the night before.

He reportedly stated the meth found at the scene may have fallen out of his pocket.

A blood test revealed that he had amphetamines, methamphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine in his system, according to the report.