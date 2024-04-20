DUBOIS — The Clearfield Bison baseball team’s two-game road trip continued Friday in DuBois.

For the third game in a row, the Bison suffered a close loss, falling 3-2 to the Beavers.

Elijah Quick again took the mound for the Bison. On the other side, DuBois threw a senior of their own in Tycen Roy.

Following a Hunter Rumsky single and Derrick Mikesell walk, third baseman Matt Irvin stepped to the plate. He got the Bison off to a good start in the top of the second inning with a triple to score both baserunners, as Clearfield took a 2-0 lead.

This was the last offense either team would see for some time, as Quick and Roy cruised through the next three innings.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Beaver bats finally came to life. After they loaded the bases, sophomore Noah Ferrel came through with a single to score a run and cut the lead to 2-1. Quick would see his solid outing end there.

After Christian Welker took over, Ricky Clark tied the game with a sacrifice fly. It wasn’t until after a wild pitch allowed Kaden Clark to score and give the Beavers a 3-2 lead that Welker got a strikeout to end the inning.

Despite getting a runner in scoring position, the Bison failed to bring in the tying run in the top of the seventh inning and lost 3-2.

Clearfield (2-5) will look to snap their 4-game skid Monday in Bellwood.

Clearfield – 020 000 0 2 5 0

DuBois – 000 003 X 3 5 0

Clearfield- 2

Anthony Lopez- SS 2000, Cole Bloom- C 3000, Christian Welker- RF/P 3010, Hunter Rumsky- 2B 3110, Hayvin Bumbarger- 1B 3000, Derrick Mikesell- LF 2110, Obrian Owens 2010, Hayden Rumsky- RF 0000, Matt Irvin- 3B 3010, Kamden Kushner- CF 3000 TOTALS- 24 2 5 2

3B: Irvin CS: Lopez



DuBois-3

T. Chamberlin- CF 3000, T. Hodge- SS 3000, D. Dixon- LF 3110, T. Wingard- C 3010, K. Clark- RF 2110, N. Farrell- 1B 2011, R. Clark- 3B 3001, T. Roy- P 3000, L. Hodge- 2B 2010 TOTALS- 24 3 5 2

SB: Chamberlin

Pitching

Clearfield- Quick (L): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO Welker: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

DuBois- Roy (W): 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/18 CENTRAL ppd. 0 – 0

3/20 @ Bellefonte ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 CENTRAL 1 – 17 0 – 1

3/25 BISHOP GUILFOYLE 10 – 2 1 – 1

3/27 @ Tyrone 4 – 3 2 – 1

4/02 HOLLIDAYSBURG ppd. 2 – 1

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/08 @ Huntingdon ppd. 2 – 1

4/10 SOMERSET ppd. 2 – 1

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 2 – 1

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 2 – 1

4/15 @ Bradford 0 – 10 2 – 2

4/16 PHIILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 1 – 3, 8 inn. 2 – 3

4/18 @ St. Marys 3 – 4 2 – 4

4/19 @ DuBois 2 – 3 2 – 5

4/22 @ Bellwod-Antis

4/23 PENNS VALLEY

4/24 @ Forest Hills

4/26 @ Bishop Carrol

4/29 @ Bald Eagle Area

4/30 SOMERSET

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN

5/06 @ Central

5/08 BELLEFONTE

5/09 @ Forest Hills

5/10 @ Huntingdon

5/13 @ Bellefonte

5/15 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/16 HOLLIDAYSBURG