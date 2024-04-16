DUBOIS – In conjunction with the second printing of “Major: The Life of Israel McCreight,” the DuBois Area Historical Society is hosting a program, “M. I. McCreight In His Own Words,” Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the society’s newly-renovated meeting room, 30 W. Long Ave.

The program is free and open to all. Tom Schott, the book’s author, will present the program.

It will include some background on the writing of the book and a survey of McCreight’s life including readings from McCreight’s own writings.

He promises a surprise ending for his slide presentation, something not experienced by many people in over 70 years.

The initial printing of “Major: The Life of Israel McCreight” in 2020 sold out. Because it is still receiving requests for the book, the DuBois Area Historical Society decided on a second printing of the book through LaBue Printing of DuBois.

Major Israel McCreight (1865-1958), born at the end of the Civil War in Reynoldsville, had an amazing life. Spending his formative years in what was then wilderness, he sought a business education in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

He later went to the West looking for adventure, finding it in abundance in Dakota Territory, along with a life-long friendship with Native Americans.

McCreight ultimately became one of the developers of DuBois through his banking career with Deposit Bank and numerous community interests.

His concern for conservation led him to help in preserving the last remaining virgin timber standing in Cook Forest.

His DuBois home, “The Wigwam”, became a destination for famous visitors from his time period, including Indians. But he always felt his greatest achievement was becoming a chief of the Sioux Indians.

“Major: The Life of Israel McCreight,” consists of 160 pages, is indexed, and includes 57 black and white photographs and maps.

The book is available for purchase from the DuBois Area Historical Society and Junk Dealer’s Daughter for $25 a copy (including tax).

It may also be ordered from the DuBois Area Historical Society by calling 814-371-9006. An additional $7 for shipping is required if ordering by mail. All proceeds from the sale of this book go to the DuBois Area Historical Society.