GLENDALE – The Glendale Industrial Development Association welcomed two new members to the GIDA at the Tuesday, April 9, 2024 meeting.

Jim and Julie Igou and Robert Jarbek became the newest lifetime members. Yearly membership costs $10, while a lifetime membership is $100. Membership dues help support community initiatives within the Glendale Valley area.

The GIDA is made up of five municipalities: Irvona Borough (Clearfield County), Coalport Borough (Clearfield County), Beccaria Township (Clearfield County), Reade Township (Cambria County) and White Township (Cambria County); and combined they comprise the Glendale School District.

The next GIDA meeting will be on May 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Reade Township Municipal Building in Cambria County.

One recent initiative that we, as a community, can be proud of is the kayak launch at 100 Lidwell Rd., Fallentimber, PA 16639, according to a GIDA press release.

The GIDA’s strategic goal is to have a kayak launch in each of the five municipalities it serves. This first launch, a testament to its collective efforts, was made possible with a grant from Western Pa Conservancy.

Come learn about the kayak launch at our kickoff day on April 20, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 100 Lidwell Rd., Fallentimber, the release states.

There will be a fire and light refreshments. Members are asking the community to come learn about the GIDA and help put the finishing touches on this launch.

RSVP by e-mailing glendalevalley814@outlook.com or messaging its Facebook Page, “Glendale Industrial Development Association.”