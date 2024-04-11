CLEARFIELD – A Madera man accused of striking a police car and a building while leading police on a chase, must pay over $16,000 in restitution.

In sentencing court Monday, Edward Dean Anderson, 45, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing or attempting to elude police and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and was sentenced to serve nine months to 18 months in the county jail with three years concurrent probation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

He was ordered to pay restitution including over $7,200 to state police, $5,000 to Pike Township and over $4,700 in an insurance company.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 22, 2022, state police troopers were sitting in a marked police vehicle at the intersection of Curwensville Tyrone Highway and Lake Drive when a truck went past them onto Lake Drive. Because the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed, the patrol vehicle followed it.

The truck was traveling at a speed of 80 to 90 miles per hour as the troopers activated their lights and siren. The vehicle did not stop but instead turned onto River Road and into a driveway, drove through a yard and back onto River Road “in an uncontrolled manner.”

It rotated 90 degrees clockwise and lost control, striking a mailbox. At this point, multiple items flew out of the bed of the truck onto the ground, police said.

The truck then “accelerated north and intentionally struck” the police car on the front passenger side. It then continued north through the grass before striking a block building owned by Pike Township, causing major damage to the structure.

The driver, identified by one of the troopers as Anderson, next backed up his truck and drove again through a yard before fleeing south on River Road, out of sight of the officers.

In a second case, Anderson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving under suspension and one traffic summary. He was sentenced to a concurrent period of 90 days to 18 months in the county jail.