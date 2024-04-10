Clearfield Regional

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of River Rd. Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that the operator Gabriel Love, 20 of Clearfield, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.

Police were dispatched to W. 5th Ave. for a report of a physical domestic dispute. The victim exhibited signs of physical injury. The defendant was arrested and transported to CCJ.

Police conducted a vehicle stop on N. 3rd Street. Upon the course of the investigation it was determined that the female operator was under the influence and taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Charges are pending.

Police were dispatched to a business along Nichols St. for a male that was causing problems and refusing to leave. Upon investigation it was determined that Richard Stone of Woodland was previously told that he was not permitted in the business due to previous incidents. Stone was found to be on probation and was arrested and transported to the CCJ.

Police responded to Edgewood Apartments in Lawrence Twp. in attempt to take Shad Daubs of Clearfield into custody on an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. While on scene, Daubs attempted to exit the apartment out a rear window. He was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.

Police conducted a vehicle stop along the Clearfield-Shawville Hwy. in Lawrence Twp. after discovering the registration plate did not match the vehicle. As a result of the stop, officers located suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 44 year old male driver was also found to be concealing a firearm with out a permit. Charges are to be filed.

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of theft near Hemlock Hollow Rd. in Pike Twp. Unknown person(s) removed Verizon cable wire between Hemlock Hollow Rd and Glen Richey Hwy. between April 6-9. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

A known 52 year old female from Philipsburg arrived at PSP Clearfield station to speak with Troopers regarding a separate incident. Upon contact, multiple indicators of impairment were observed. The female was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The female refused to submit to a blood draw. Applicable charges were filed.

State police are investigating a theft that occurred on the Morrisdale-Allport Hwy. Unknown person(s) stole two chainsaws with a combined estimated value of $800.