Carol Leroy “Toots” (Wingert) Senior, 80, of Falls Creek, passed away surrounded by family members on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born on August 06, 1943, at home in Big Run, a daughter of the late Paul Otis Wingert and Emma Elizabeth (Jones) Wingert. “Toots” was a 1961 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. On […]

