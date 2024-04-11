CURWENSVILLE — McKenzie Astorino, 13, a seventh-grade student at the Curwensville Area Junior Senior High School will be competing in the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Wrestling National Championships in Spokane, Washington on April 12-14.

She will be wrestling in the women’s under 15 freestyle division vying for a spot on the USA Pan American Team.

The United States U15 Female Team will travel to San Salvador, El Salvador in June for the Pan American Games.

McKenzie was the 2024 PA Junior High State Champion and Keystone State runner-up. McKenzie attends the Orchard Wrestling Club in New Paris, PA under Josh Deputy and the M2 Training Center in State College, PA under David Taylor and Mark McKnight.

She is the Daughter of Brittany Gurbal of West Decatur and Michael Astorino of Curwensville.