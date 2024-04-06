DuBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois welcomed students, alumni and members of the community to the PAW Center on March 27 for the annual career fair. With more than 50 employers at the event, the career fair was a prime opportunity for those in attendance to learn about possible career opportunities that are available and make connections with professionals in the area that will have long-standing impacts. It is both aspects combined that made this event such a huge success.

For employers coming to the career fair, the day began with the opportunity to learn more about the campus with a tour from the campus Lion Ambassadors, highlighting all the improvements and updates that Penn State DuBois has seen recently. After the tours, everyone gathered in the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF) building for a special brunch. This gave employers the opportuning to connect, or reconnect, with other professional individuals from the area.

The afternoon saw the event transition to the career fair, where more than 50 employers from various parts of the region were in attendance to meet with students from Penn State DuBois, but also with members of the public as the event was open to the public. Regardless of what year of education a student was in, the career fair saw students of all levels in attendance. While graduating students were looking for career starting points, other students were looking for internship opportunities that would allow them to take their learning to another level outside the classroom.

A special highlight of each career fair is seeing the return of alumni from Penn State DuBois who come back to campus to represent the organizations that they now work for. This year was no exception, as numerous employers were represented by Penn State and Penn State DuBois alumni. The career fair also saw the return of many former Penn State DuBois students who moved on to other campuses as part of their educational program.

The career fair gave current students the opportunity to receive or update their professional headshots, with the marketing department at Penn State DuBois being on site to give students a high-quality headshot for use on social media or other professional documents.