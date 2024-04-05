CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The recent heavy rainfall has caused some damage to the Clearfield County Rails to Trails.

“While the trail remains open, we do caution users to [exercise] extra precautions at washed out areas,” said Rob Bozovich, trail association president.

According to Bozovich, the first “known” washout is located about 150 yards beyond mile-marker 7.0. It’s about 30 yards long. There’s another at mile-marker 7.5, which is about 50 yards long.

These damaged areas are just past the Aletta’s parking area, and would present hazardous trail conditions, particularly for bikers.

The association has posted a notice on its official Facebook page. It’s also contracted professionals to remedy these areas.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help cover the costs for these repairs,” said Bozovich. All donations are tax deductible.

Checks can be made payable to the Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association and sent to 129 SW Third Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Follow the association’s Facebook page, Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association, for more trail information and updates.